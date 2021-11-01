Nawal Saeed celebrates birthday in style

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level altogether.

This time around, Nawal Saeed celebrated her 23rd birthday surrounded by close friends and family. The Faaryad star is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has managed to garner ample praises for herself.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the beauty shared a glimpse of the birthday bash as she happily cut the cake in the intimate celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal S ???? (@inawalsaeed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal S ???? (@inawalsaeed)

The Soteli Mamta actor is one of the most promising new faces of Pakistan’s television industry. Despite only being around for a while, Saeed has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts, thanks to her impeccable acting skills.

On the work front, Saeed has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Banno which won her a lot of praises from the masses for her portrayal.