Nawal Saeed celebrates birthday in style
Share
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level altogether.
This time around, Nawal Saeed celebrated her 23rd birthday surrounded by close friends and family. The Faaryad star is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has managed to garner ample praises for herself.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the beauty shared a glimpse of the birthday bash as she happily cut the cake in the intimate celebration.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Soteli Mamta actor is one of the most promising new faces of Pakistan’s television industry. Despite only being around for a while, Saeed has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts, thanks to her impeccable acting skills.
On the work front, Saeed has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Banno which won her a lot of praises from the masses for her portrayal.
Nawal Saeed’s new dance video goes viral 05:15 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed’s dance video went viral on the internet. The beautiful actress took to her ...
-
- Tarin vows to make Pakistan hub of regional trade12:20 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Daraz set to enhance customer experience ahead of 11.11 with new ...11:45 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Punjab colleges refuse admissions to Cambridge students11:17 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- TAPI gas pipeline project to be resumed soon: Taliban10:45 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Ushna Shah's Halloween look invites severe criticism05:40 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
-
- Teaser of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ featuring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas ...03:27 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021