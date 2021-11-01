Pakistan reports 482 new Covid cases, 6 deaths
08:37 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
Pakistan reports 482 new Covid cases, 6 deaths
ISLAMABAD − At least six people died of the novel disease while 482 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall death toll has now surged to 28,456 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,273,560.

Pakistan conducted a total of 40,621 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.18 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,338.

As many as 470,175 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 440,259 in Punjab, 178,074 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,921 in Islamabad, 33,263 in Balochistan, 34,478 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

