AFGvSL: SriLanka thrash Afghanistan by 6 wickets, shatter their T20 World Cup dreams

BRISBANE – Lankan Lions have knocked out Afghanistan out of the T20 World Cup after thrilling game at Gabba in Brisbane.

Dhananjaya slammed a half-ton in today's fixture whereas Afghanistan become the first team to be knocked out of the cricket carnival.

Lankan bowlers earlier restricted Afghanistan to 144 as Asian teams lock horns in another bid to qualify for the semi-final. Wanindu Hasaranga got three scalps as the Nabi-led squad made 144-8 in their Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 clash

Sri Lanka live to fight another day and knock Afghanistan out of the #T20WorldCup semi-final race.





Afghanistan earlier won the toss and opt to bat against Sri Lanka in their Twenty20 World Cup clash at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Nabi-led squad and Lankan Lions are currently the two bottom teams in Group A of the Super 12. The island nation is lingering at the second-last position with two points.

Afghanistan earlier played 3 games and accumulated 2 points, with two of their matches getting postponed due to showers whereas Sri Lanka managed to clinch only 1 match and lost 2.

Today’s game is not much decisive as the winner will depend on other teams to advance in mega event while the losing team will surely not qualify for the next round.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan