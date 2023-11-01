Pakistan Army Chief, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev discuss military ties

ISLAMABAD/BAKU – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday received Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Azerbaijani news agency Trends reported.

It said Pakistan’s military chief called on the Azeri President to bolster military cooperation.

The report said the two sides shed light on shared interests, from regional security to defense cooperation, signifying a concerted effort to fortify their alliances within the region.

Pakistan Army’s media affairs wing Inter-Services Public Relations has not shared any developments on the matter.

Islamabad and Baku shared close ties, and cooperation between two sides are testament to the deepening of this alliance. Both sides engaged in high-level military exchanges and dialogues. These interactions often involved discussions on defense cooperation, military training, and the exchange of experiences.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed defense agreements aimed at fostering military cooperation, joint exercises, and information sharing. These agreements may have included provisions for collaboration in areas such as defense industry, training, and equipment procurement.

Azerbaijan remained a buyer of Pakistani defense equipment, including small arms, armored vehicles, and other military hardware, and both sides shared concerns about terrorism and extremism and had shown an interest in cooperating in counterterrorism efforts, including intelligence sharing and joint operations.