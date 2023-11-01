  

Search

ODI World Cup Updates

New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match - Free Live Streaming here

Web Desk
12:58 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match - Free Live Streaming here

Confident New Zealand will face off against South Aftica at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and millions are excited for clash of heavyweights.

In today's game, the stakes are not that high and it's not must must-win situation for both sides, but the two sides will push to continue their momentum.

With today's triumph, the winning side will have one foot in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, while other side will slide further in points table.

Kiwis and Proteas are currently placed at second and third spots on the standings as both sides performed well in the leading ICC event. 

Meanwhile, fans are excited as New Zealand and South Africa have not face off in an ODI as the most recent World Cup was held in England and Wales in 2019.

As thousands will watch New Zealand vs South Africa action in Pune, millions will catch the action on streaming platforms and on cable TV.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming

New Zealand vs South Africa match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web
tapmad TV Link Link Link
ARY Zap Link Link Link
Tamasha Link Link Link
Daraz Link Link Link

New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries

#NZvSA: New Zealand lock horns with South Africa with aim to reach World Cup semi-finals

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Updates

11:05 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

New Zealand win toss and elect to bowl first against South Africa

08:37 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

CWC23, PAKvBAN: Fakhar Zaman crowned Man of the Match

07:22 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Shaheen Afridi becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of World Cup 2023

11:15 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match free live streaming here

12:19 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match - Free Live Streaming ...

10:32 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Advertisement

Latest

03:10 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

For the first time, a Pakistan batter and bowler top ICC ODI rankings

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 1 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound; Check today’s forex rates here

The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan continues upward trend in line with international market

Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.

The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.

Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: