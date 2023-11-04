World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming

BANGALURU – Pakistan take on New Zealand in ICC World Cup match today at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangaluru.

After leading the way for a large portion of the Cricket World Cup's early rounds, fourth-placed New Zealand is currently in freefall, while sixth-placed Pakistan may benefit from the situation to boost their dreams for semi-final qualification.

When the Black Caps began the tournament with four victories, they appeared to be a lock for the knockout stages. However, a run of three straight losses, the most recent of which was a 190-run hammering at the hands of South Africa, has left them in the middle of a five-way shootout.

The Shaheens have shown more consistency; they won their first two games then dropped their next four before dominating Bangladesh in the middle of the week.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Live Streaming

Pakistan vs New Zealand match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.