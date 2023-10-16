Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 - Live Streaming details here

The action continues in ICC World 2023 with full swing, and fans are waiting for another thriller clash today as Australia lock horns with Sri Lanka.

Kangaroos are in apparent disarray after back-to-back upset in the ongoing World Cup 2023 and they will face off Lankan Lion at Ekana Stadium today on Monday, October 16.

Cummin-led squad faced losses against India and South Africa, whereas Sri Lanka faced blows against Pakistan and South Africa. Team Australia and Sri Lanka are likely to make changes in squads as Island nation need to replace skipper Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the World Cup.

In previous event, Lankan players scored over 300 but poor fielding contained them both times. Australia failed to score as they were bundled out under 200, in both their matches.

As thousands will watch the action in India, millions will watch action on live-streaming platforms.

Australia vs Sri Lanka match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

