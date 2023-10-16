  

Search

TechnologyViralWorld

‘Nour R1’: Saudi Arabia deploys humanoid robots in hospitals in major boost for healthcare

Web Desk
01:32 PM | 16 Oct, 2023
‘Nour R1’: Saudi Arabia deploys humanoid robots in hospitals in major boost for healthcare
Source: File Photo

RIYADH – Robots are playing a major role in shaping the future, and their impact is being felt across multiple industries now Saudi Arabia has introduced state of art robots in hospitals, that are helping medical professionals and catering to patients.

From surgical Robots like da Vinci Surgical System to telemedicine robots, the world has seen major scientific upgrades in medical sciences.

Following the global trend of dividing work with robots, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center have introduced first of its kind humanoid robot employee, dubbed Nour R1, to assist both staff and patients.

Nour 1 has been programmed to offer top-notch information and communication technology services to hospital staffers. It can respond answer questions, and even demonstrate a significant change in the utilization of tech within healthcare facilities in the Arab nation.

It is engineered to address technical support queries in both Arabic and English, and is deployed at hospital’s Healthcare Information Technology Affairs wing. It is known for ability to interact and communicate with others and recognize hospital members.

Furthermore, Nour 1 will deliver real-time updates on hospital events and activities. Hospital officials hoped that the digital innovation will enable staff members to focus on their core responsibilities while enjoying the robotic convenience.

Saudi Arabia introduces robots to recite Quran, guide visitors at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:26 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Iranian president, Saudi crown prince discuss Gaza situation in ...

12:15 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

MBS says Saudi Arabia trying to control Israel-Hamas clashes as death ...

11:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Has Hamas taken a major general of Israeli Army hostage?

09:25 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Saudi firm signs MoU with Pakistani company to introduce high tech ...

11:58 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman gifts Mercedes car to a kid

04:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo dons Saudi attire, wields sword in national day’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:32 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

‘Nour R1’: Saudi Arabia deploys humanoid robots in hospitals in major boost for healthcare

Horoscope

09:06 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope -16th October 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 175.25 177
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 15, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.

22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: