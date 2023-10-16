‘Nour R1’: Saudi Arabia deploys humanoid robots in hospitals in major boost for healthcare

RIYADH – Robots are playing a major role in shaping the future, and their impact is being felt across multiple industries now Saudi Arabia has introduced state of art robots in hospitals, that are helping medical professionals and catering to patients.
From surgical Robots like da Vinci Surgical System to telemedicine robots, the world has seen major scientific upgrades in medical sciences.
Following the global trend of dividing work with robots, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center have introduced first of its kind humanoid robot employee, dubbed Nour R1, to assist both staff and patients.
Nour 1 has been programmed to offer top-notch information and communication technology services to hospital staffers. It can respond answer questions, and even demonstrate a significant change in the utilization of tech within healthcare facilities in the Arab nation.
It is engineered to address technical support queries in both Arabic and English, and is deployed at hospital’s Healthcare Information Technology Affairs wing. It is known for ability to interact and communicate with others and recognize hospital members.
Furthermore, Nour 1 will deliver real-time updates on hospital events and activities. Hospital officials hoped that the digital innovation will enable staff members to focus on their core responsibilities while enjoying the robotic convenience.
