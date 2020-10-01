Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy loss in heartbreaking Instagram post
Chrissy Teigen announced Wednesday evening that she has suffered a miscarriage after being hospitalised.
Posting a heart-wrenching picture of herself crying in a hospital bed on social media, the supermodel and social media star wrote: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."
"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital," she added. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."
Teigen continued, "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."
Teigen was expecting her third child with husband John Legend. She broke the news of her pregnancy in August.
The couple have two children already, Lula and Miles.
