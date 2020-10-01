Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrate their one year wedding anniversary
Share
Love is in the air!
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin celebrated their one year wedding anniversary by posting sweet tributes to one another.
Sharing some beautiful pictures from their wedding day, the Canadian singer wrote, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"
View this post on Instagram
Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl
"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl," he concluded.
Meanwhile, Baldwin, also posted several photos from the couple’s memorable day, captioning the post: "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."
On September 30, 2019, the pair said "I Do" in a star-studded South Carolina wedding ceremony.
Beiber and Baldwin got engaged in July 2018. The two started dating in 2015.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ...05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan lodges protest with India for latest ceasefire violation ...05:57 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- NAB arrests son of PPP's late Amin Fahim for corruption05:54 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- OPPO set to launch OPPO F17 Pro on October 1205:43 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Imran Khan’s ‘selectors’ will have to give answer, says Nawaz ...05:38 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Shaam Idrees introduces his eldest daughter Dua Idrees04:37 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud: Hadiqa Kiani04:12 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Haseena Moin to write a special web-series on breast cancer awareness ...03:46 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020