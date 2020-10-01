Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrate their one year wedding anniversary

Love is in the air!

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin celebrated their one year wedding anniversary by posting sweet tributes to one another.

Sharing some beautiful pictures from their wedding day, the Canadian singer wrote, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Baldwin, also posted several photos from the couple’s memorable day, captioning the post: "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."

On September 30, 2019, the pair said "I Do" in a star-studded South Carolina wedding ceremony.

Beiber and Baldwin got engaged in July 2018. The two started dating in 2015.

