Web Desk
12:59 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
NAB Sindh takes Amin Fahim's son Jalil-u-Zaman into custody over corruption charges
KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has detained Pakistan People’s Party deceased leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim’s son, Jalil-u-Zaman, on corruption charges today (Thursday).

According to media details, the anti-graft watchdog took him into custody from his house near Super Highway in Karachi, accusing him of embezzlement of funds in collaboration with former account officer Mustaq Sheikh while being Taluka Nazim of Hala.

Jalil-ul-Zaman was summoned by the anti-graft watchdog in August, but he did not show up.

