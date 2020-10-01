Pakistan to establish Chitral Economic Zone

PESHAWAR – In a bid to uplift the remote region, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to set up an economic zone in Chitral.

According to details, the commercial launching of the ‘Chitral Economic Zone’ covering over 140 acres will be available by the end of next month.

The decision was taken during a meeting (Tuesday) on a three-year industrial roadmap which was chaired by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The CM was briefed that the master plan for the 89 acres Ghazi Economic Zone has been completed which will be ready for a commercial launch in December this year.

It was further said that a tender had been floated for the establishment of 3,125 acres of the Daraban Economic Zone, situated just two kilometres from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route, which would be the largest economic zone of the province with an expected investment of Rs56 billion, with over five million direct and indirect employment opportunities.