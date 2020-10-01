Pakistan to establish Chitral Economic Zone
Share
PESHAWAR – In a bid to uplift the remote region, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to set up an economic zone in Chitral.
According to details, the commercial launching of the ‘Chitral Economic Zone’ covering over 140 acres will be available by the end of next month.
The decision was taken during a meeting (Tuesday) on a three-year industrial roadmap which was chaired by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
The CM was briefed that the master plan for the 89 acres Ghazi Economic Zone has been completed which will be ready for a commercial launch in December this year.
It was further said that a tender had been floated for the establishment of 3,125 acres of the Daraban Economic Zone, situated just two kilometres from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route, which would be the largest economic zone of the province with an expected investment of Rs56 billion, with over five million direct and indirect employment opportunities.
- Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ...05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan lodges protest with India for latest ceasefire violation ...05:57 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- NAB arrests son of PPP's late Amin Fahim for corruption05:54 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- OPPO set to launch OPPO F17 Pro on October 1205:43 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Imran Khan’s ‘selectors’ will have to give answer, says Nawaz ...05:38 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Shaam Idrees introduces his eldest daughter Dua Idrees04:37 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud: Hadiqa Kiani04:12 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Haseena Moin to write a special web-series on breast cancer awareness ...03:46 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020