Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 October 2021
08:44 AM | 1 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,460 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,215.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Karachi PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Islamabad PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Peshawar PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Quetta PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Sialkot PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Attock PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Gujranwala PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Jehlum PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Multan PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Bahawalpur PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Gujrat PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Nawabshah PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Chakwal PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Hyderabad PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Nowshehra PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Sargodha PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Faisalabad PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412
Mirpur PKR 112,600 PKR 1,412

