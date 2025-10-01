ICC Women’s World Cup: BCCI says no assurance of handshakes with Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to continue its rigid stance by dragging politics into the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, following the Asia Cup controversy.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in a statement, said that their policy regarding Pakistan remains the same as last week. He added that India will play matches against Pakistan according to cricketing protocols laid down in MCC regulations but could not guarantee whether players would shake hands or exchange greetings.

Responding to the controversy, PCB Chairman and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi said, “If they want the trophy, the Indian captain should come and receive it from me directly.”

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan-India women’s clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup is scheduled for October 5. According to Indian media reports, the Indian women’s team will also avoid shaking hands with Pakistani players.

Recently, India had also politicized the Asia Cup, where Indian players refused handshakes during matches and later declined to receive the trophy from the ACC Chairman after winning the final.