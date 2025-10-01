Mohsin Naqvi rejects Indian media’s ‘propaganda’ over Asia Cup trophy row

ISLAMABAD – Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi strongly denied reports in Indian media claiming he had apologised to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the Asia Cup trophy presentation controversy.

Calling the claims “fabricated, nonsense and cheap propaganda,” Naqvi said Indian outlets were spreading misinformation instead of facts. “I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so,” he wrote on X, accusing India of dragging politics into cricket.

Naqvi clarified he was ready to hand over the trophy on the final day of the tournament and remains willing to do so even now, adding, “If they truly want it, they can collect it from the ACC office.”

The dispute resurfaced during an ACC meeting in Dubai on Tuesday, when BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla pressed for the trophy to be handed over. Naqvi refused, stating the matter was not on the agenda, and insisted the Indian skipper must receive it in person.

Sources said BCCI officials, attending virtually, reacted sharply and demanded the trophy be moved to ICC headquarters. Other ACC members urged restraint, but the Indian delegation left the meeting abruptly.