Saim Ayub dethrones India’s Hardik Pandya to become No 1 T20 all-rounder

DUBAI – Pakistan’s Saim Ayub has dethroned India’s Hardik Pandya to secure top spot for the first time in the T20 All-Rounder Rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Ayub displayed excellent performance with the ball in particular at the Asia Cup as he collected eight wickets and his efforts saw him rise four places overall and overtake Pandya in the No.1 spot for all-rounders.

According to ICC, Pandya dropped to second and eight rating points behind Ayub, while Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz (up four spots to 13th) and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (up three places to equal 30th) were the other players to make ground in the all-rounder category this week.

Meanwhile, India’s Abhishek Sharma has increased his T20I batting rankings lead, surpassing the previous best ratings of teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli before he finished the week with a total of 926 rating points.

England’s Phil Salt stood at second place by a total of 82 rating points, while India teammate Tilak Varma remained in third place on the batter rankings after his 213 runs at the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka right-hander Pathum Nissanka gains two spots to improve to fifth with a new career-high rating following his 261 runs at the Asia Cup, while teammate Kusal Perera (up two places to ninth), Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan (up 11 rungs to 13th) and India’s Sanju Samson (up eight spots to 31st) also make gains following some impressive efforts at the same tournament.