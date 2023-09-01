Beauty in black: Sarah Khan raises temperature in latest pictures

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram stories and the internet has gone gaga!

The 31-year-old Raqs-e-Bismil famed actress has a knack for sharing candid moments from her professional and personal life, and this instant was no stranger either!

Taking to the picture-sharing platform, Khan treated her 10.9 million followers with scintillating snapshots. Clad in a desi attire, the Sabaat diva looked regal in her black frock paired with a statement mesh dupatta with patterned embroidery.

The actress kept her make-up simple and complemented the outfit with a pair of jhumkas, as she strutted in the hallway.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata Wabaal, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Ustani Jee, and Hum Tum.