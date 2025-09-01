More trouble for Ducky Bhai as remand extended in Betting App Case

LAHORE – Pakistan’s top YouTuber and internet sensation Ducky Bhai continues to remain in hot waters as local magistrate extended physical remand for two more days in a case related to the promotion of illegal gambling applications.

Saad ur Rehman, who amassed millions of followers, was held on August 17 from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, as he attempted to leave Pakistan. He is accused of advertising betting platforms, including 1xBet, Bet365, B9 Game and Binomo, on his YouTube channel. Investigators also allege that he acted as Binomo’s country manager.

The case, registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), cites sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and the Pakistan Penal Code, covering charges such as electronic fraud, forgery, spamming, spoofing, cheating and prize-based schemes.

During hearing, NCCIA officials requested more time, stating that forensic analysis of seized devices revealed chats about gambling promotions and evidence of foreign money transfers. Rehman’s lawyer, however, argued that no proof had been produced showing his client’s role as Binomo’s manager or that his promotions directly caused public financial losses.

Magistrate Muhammad Naeem Wattoo directed investigators to conclude their probe soon and ordered Rehman to be presented in court again on September 3.