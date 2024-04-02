Search

Pakistan

First solar eclipse of 2024 on 8 April: Will it be visible in Pakistan?

07:42 PM | 2 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The first solar eclipse of year 2024 will take place on April 8 and 9, said Met officials in a statement.

The partial eclipse will begin at 20:48 PST on April 8 while total eclipse will begin at 21:38 PST and maximum eclipse will be observed at 23:17 PST on April 8.

The total eclipse will end at 00:55 PST on April 9 while partial eclipse will end at 01:52 PST on same day. 

Where will Solar Eclipse be Visible? 

It will be visible from West in Europe, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic. However, it will not be visible in Pakistan.

Will first lunar eclipse of 2024 be visible in Pakistan? 

