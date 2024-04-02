Pakistan Senate elections: Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb win technocrat seats

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party has won majority of seats in Senate elections on 19 vacant seats on Tuesday, according to unofficial and unverified results.
Polling for the Senate elections began at 8 am earlier in the day in National, Sindh and Punjab assemblies while it concluded at 4 pm.
Islamabad Senate Seats
PML-N candidate Ishaq Dar won the technocrat seat in Islamabad with 222 seats while ruling-alliance backed Rana Mehmooul Hassan was elected to Senate on General seat.
Sindh
PPP emerged victorious with 10 seats – 5 General seats, two women, two technocrat and one minority – while remaining two were won by an independent candidate and MQP-P.
PPP’s Kazim Ali, Ashraf Jatao, Masroor Ahsan, Nadeem Bhutto and Dost Ali won General seats while Rubina Saadat Qaimkhani and Quratulain won women seats.
Faisal Vawda elected to Senate as independent candidate while Amir Waliuddin from MQM-P won a General seat.
Punjab
In Punjab, ruling alliance-backed Muhammad Aurangzeb was elected on technocrat seat while PML-N’s Mussadik Malik also bagged a technocrat seat.
Bushra Anjum Butt and Anusha Rehman won the women seats.
In KP, there is uncertainty regarding voting due to a standoff between the provincial government and the opposition over the oath-taking of elected lawmakers on reserved seats.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.