Pakistan Senate elections: Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb win technocrat seats

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party has won majority of seats in Senate elections on 19 vacant seats on Tuesday, according to unofficial and unverified results.

Polling for the Senate elections began at 8 am earlier in the day in National, Sindh and Punjab assemblies while it concluded at 4 pm.

Islamabad Senate Seats

PML-N candidate Ishaq Dar won the technocrat seat in Islamabad with 222 seats while ruling-alliance backed Rana Mehmooul Hassan was elected to Senate on General seat.

Sindh

PPP emerged victorious with 10 seats – 5 General seats, two women, two technocrat and one minority – while remaining two were won by an independent candidate and MQP-P.

PPP’s Kazim Ali, Ashraf Jatao, Masroor Ahsan, Nadeem Bhutto and Dost Ali won General seats while Rubina Saadat Qaimkhani and Quratulain won women seats.

Faisal Vawda elected to Senate as independent candidate while Amir Waliuddin from MQM-P won a General seat.

Punjab

In Punjab, ruling alliance-backed Muhammad Aurangzeb was elected on technocrat seat while PML-N’s Mussadik Malik also bagged a technocrat seat.

Bushra Anjum Butt and Anusha Rehman won the women seats.

In KP, there is uncertainty regarding voting due to a standoff between the provincial government and the opposition over the oath-taking of elected lawmakers on reserved seats.