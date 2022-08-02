SAARC Journalist Forum’s Pakistan chapter finalised
Journalist Chaudhary Zaheer Ghafoor is the president while Hussnain Chaudhary is the general secretary.
LAHORE – The Pakistan Chapter of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Journalist Forum (SJF) was finalised on Monday.
Journalist Chaudhary Zaheer Ghafoor was made president, Fakhar Kakahel as vice president while Hussnain Chaudhary was made general secretary of the forum to represent Pakistan.
The forum also constituted a 25-member committee comprising journalists from Pakistan. Sheraz Hasnat is the Punjab chapter president while Aneela Shaheen is the vice-president of KPK Chapter. Fazil Jameeli is the vice president of Sindh chapter and Rizwan Saeed is vice-president from Balochistan. Mian Shahid was made joint secretary, Syed Aun Sherazi as information secretary and Sagheer Ahmed was made as finance secretary.
Senior journalist of Nepal Mr. Raju Lama founded the forum along with other journalists from the regional countries.
Journalists from member states including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka can take membership of the Forum.
SAARC Journalist Forum with its headquarters based in Nepal is a non-profit international organization of Journalists which was made to address the problems and issues of the journalists in the region. The body would also look into the matters related to the freedom of press and would play its role to protect the journalists.
SAARC Journalist Forum, SJF was founded in 2019 A.D. and registered under the Government of Nepal and India by a group of award winning senior journalists, reporters and editors of SAARC countries.
SJF’s mission is to strengthen the quality, reach and viability of journalism across all media internationally.
To develop the journalism of South Asia; to promote their quality of life; to promote mutual trust, understanding and appreciation of the problems of one another.
SAARC Journalist Forum is recognized as a regional journalist body by South Asian journalist member states of SAARC.
The rationale behind creation of SAARC Journalist Forum of the SAARC countries was to promote journalism, to develop, promote, networking, policy reforms and achieve common objectives in the areas of SAARC countries.
