Lahore weather update

LAHORE – Overcast conditions prevailed in Lahore on Wednesday and the maximum temperature of the provincial capital is expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office predicted a slight chance of showers in the city, while residents will see a high humidity ratio in the air.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of Pakistan and a westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas on 3rd August.

Under the new weather system, rain, and wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera, and parts of Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

It mentioned that rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from 04th (evening/night) to 7th August with occasional gaps.

Met Office also warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Gujranwala, from 4th to 7th August, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree.

It further mentioned that wind-thunderstorm could affect loose structures and masses are advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm, lightning, and heavy showers.