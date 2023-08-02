Search

Pakistan

Lahore weather update

Web Desk 01:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2023
Lahore weather update
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Overcast conditions prevailed in Lahore on Wednesday and the maximum temperature of the provincial capital is expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office predicted a slight chance of showers in the city, while residents will see a high humidity ratio in the air.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of Pakistan and a westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas on 3rd August.

Under the new weather system, rain, and wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera, and parts of Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

It mentioned that rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from 04th (evening/night) to 7th August with occasional gaps.

Met Office also warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Gujranwala, from 4th to 7th August, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree.

It further mentioned that wind-thunderstorm could affect loose structures and masses are advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm, lightning, and heavy showers.

Pakistan weather update: More monsoon rains predicted during this week

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan weather update: More monsoon rains predicted during this week

06:41 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Karachi weather update

05:03 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Lahore weather update today

01:30 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

BISE Lahore matric result 2023 position holders

05:12 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Karachi weather update today

12:51 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

BISE Lahore Matric Result 2023 (Check results here)

08:44 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan gets no immediate relief from SC in Toshakhana case

02:39 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 2 August, 2023

08:44 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.

Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.

More to follow... 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 2, 2023

PKR 222,100Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (2 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: