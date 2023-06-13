Heavy rains to lash Sindh coast from today as cyclone Biparjoy rages 500km south of Pakistan

KARACHI – Heavy rains with strong winds will lash Pakistan’s coastal areas along Sindh and Balochistan as severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy was now at a distance of around 500 kilometres south of the country’s largest city Karachi.
The strong cyclone could make landfall in Pakistan by midweek, and Met Office warned of torrential rain, high waves and gusty winds. Sindh and Balochistan authorities in the region are keeping a close eye on this cyclone, while mass evacuations are underway as a precautionary measure.
In light of warnings from PMD, the provincial administrations of Sindh gears up for the looming crisis as thousands are vulnerable to super storm.
Meanwhile, officials also warned of cloudbursts that occur in the Sindh capital Karachi when cyclonic storm Biparjoy hits the coast. It has been learnt that up to 60 millimetres of heavy downpour will be recorded in Karachi.
How to prepare for Cyclone Biparjoy?
The NDMA instructed the relevant authorities to launch a local language awareness campaign to warn inhabitants of coastal regions about the weather and discourage them from going to the shorelines.
Boating on the open sea should be avoided by fishermen. In an emergency, heed their instructions and work with them, it continued.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
