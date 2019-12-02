Australia clinch series, defeat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
Web Desk
02:46 PM | 2 Dec, 2019
Australia clinch series, defeat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
Share

ADELAIDE - Australia completed a 2-0 whitewash of Pakistan with yet another comprehensive innings and 48 runs in the second and final Test here on Monday.

Pakistan were bowled out for 239 in their second innings as off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed figures of 5-69.

The visitors began the third session at 229-8 with Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Musa at the crease.

Josh Hazlewood knocked over the wicketkeeper-batsman for 45 before Mohammad Abbas was run out for one.

Pakistan had lost the first game by a margin of innings and five runs.

More From This Category
Sangakkara to lead MCC squad during Pakistan tour ...
04:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first ...
10:01 AM | 18 Dec, 2019
UNHCR appoints Peshawar Zalmi chief Javed Afridi ...
11:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Karachi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in 2nd Test ...
06:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pakistan's Mallak Faisal Zafar wins figure ...
04:23 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ...
06:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr