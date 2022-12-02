Balochistan police arrest PTI Senator Azam Swati over controversial tweets

ISLAMABAD – Balochistan police on Friday held PTI Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case he posted against senior military officers.

The arrest was made over the different cases registered against the senator across Balochistan for tweeting against the senior military officials.

The PTI leader was arrested once again for speaking against senior military officers couple of days ago from his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

The case against the senator has been registered on FIA’s Technical Assistant Anisur Rehman’s complaint. The case has been registered for libel and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The senator has been arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions the last month.

Several other FIRs have also been registered against Swati with different police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jacobabad Qambar, Lasbela, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, and other cities.