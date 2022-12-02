Balochistan police arrest PTI Senator Azam Swati over controversial tweets
Share
ISLAMABAD – Balochistan police on Friday held PTI Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case he posted against senior military officers.
The arrest was made over the different cases registered against the senator across Balochistan for tweeting against the senior military officials.
The PTI leader was arrested once again for speaking against senior military officers couple of days ago from his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.
The case against the senator has been registered on FIA’s Technical Assistant Anisur Rehman’s complaint. The case has been registered for libel and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.
The senator has been arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions the last month.
Several other FIRs have also been registered against Swati with different police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jacobabad Qambar, Lasbela, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, and other cities.
Islamabad court extends physical remand of Azam ... 01:17 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A local court in the country’s federal capital Islamabad has extended the physical remand of ...
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Balochistan police arrest PTI Senator Azam Swati over controversial ...12:35 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG: England pile up 657 runs against Pakistan on Day 212:03 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- PM Shehbaz extends greetings to UAE on National Day11:35 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:59 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic photos with Vicky Kaushal09:22 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah08:31 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- 'Don't boycott hard work of 300 people,' Farhan Saeed tells people ...11:29 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022