FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany crashed out as Japan and Spain progress to Round of 16
Share
DOHA – Japan stunned another world champion Spain by 2-1 to progress to Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday.
On the other hand, Germany knocked out of the tournament despite beating Costa Rica by 4-2, while Spain managed to move to the next round on goal difference.
The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 “group of death” had an astounding outcome as Japan emerged as the leader by beating two former champions Spain and Germany, while the 2014 champions failed to make it to the knockouts.
Well, that was certainly a day 😅#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022
Spain and Germany both ended on four points each, but Luis Enrique’s side progressed on goal difference.
Group E winner Japan will take on last world cup’s runners-up Croatia in the Round of 16 on Monday, while Spain will take Group F winner Morocco on Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘signs record-breaking $207m ... 11:11 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
DOHA – Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed a record-breaking $207 million per ...
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 December 202210:36 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- ECP begins preparations for next general elections09:40 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany crashed out as Japan and Spain progress ...09:08 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- PM Shehbaz urges world community to tackle climate change08:34 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Platinum Homes, Remounts win in Corps Commander Polo Cup11:59 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah08:31 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- 'Don't boycott hard work of 300 people,' Farhan Saeed tells people ...11:29 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Hira Mani slays fashion goals in latest video07:38 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022