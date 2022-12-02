SC restores Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan issued the order while hearing the CCPO’s petition.

The notice was issued to the federal government on Dogar’s appeal against the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) decision.

Dogar was reinstated by the Federal Service Tribunal. However, the reinstatement order was suspended by a two-member bench of the tribunal, his lawyer Abid Zuberi told the apex court.

Zuberi said that a two-member bench of the tribunal cannot suspend another bench’s decision.

CCPO Dogar’s lawyer said that the government’s review petition was also pending before the tribunal.

“How can one bench of the tribunal suspend another bench’s decision?” asked Justice Ahsan.

He added that the special bench said that the petition was filed prematurely and also issued suspension orders.

The court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period of time after restoring Dogar as Lahore CCPO.