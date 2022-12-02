ECP begins preparations for next general elections
09:40 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
ECP begins preparations for next general elections
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations for the next general elections.

According to the media reports, the ECP has decided to introduce ballot papers with extra features in addition to watermarked ballot papers in the next elections.

In the last general election, 220 million ballot papers were printed, while this time almost 240 million ballot papers are likely to be printed.

More than 120 million registered voters are eligible to vote this time. The publication reported that the number of registered voters for the 2018 elections was around 118.2mn.

The report of ECP starting preparations for the next general elections comes after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), earlier this week, approved Rs15 billion in favour of the electoral body for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

The decision was taken during a meeting held under the chair of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar.

It should be noted that out of Rs15 billion, Rs5 billion will be released immediately while the balance will be released in tranches on utilisation of the first tranche.

