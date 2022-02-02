Indian cop kidnaps man for $40 million ransom in Bitcoin
Share
NEW DELHI – A police constable accused of kidnapping a cryptocurrency trader for a ransom of $40 million in Bitcoin has been arrested in India.
Authorities on Wednesday said that seven accomplices of Constable Dilip Tukaram Khandare were also arrested during the raid.
Khandare had hatched a plan to kidnap 38-year-old Vinay Naik after learning that the Pune-based trader owned massive Bitcoin wallet.
He along with his accomplices abducted Naik on January 14 and demanded he transfer his entire digital currency holdings, worth $40 million, along with another 8,00,000 Indian rupees in cash, NDTV reported.
The kidnappers released the crypto trader the next day when they realised the police were on their tail, and the perpetrators were arrested on Tuesday.
Several arrested in Pakistan’s first case of ... 02:45 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital have arrested several people nominated for extortion in cryptocurrency from ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- PSL7: Fakhar powers Qalandars to a 29-run win over Zalmi in 9th match11:32 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Indian cop kidnaps man for $40 million ransom in Bitcoin11:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
- Gold price rebounds to Rs125,000 per tola10:18 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
- Feroze Khan’s first TikTok video wins hearts06:31 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
- Netizens outraged over the problematic storyline of drama serial ...09:26 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021