Pakistan Mini Mazda Association observes countrywide strike against fines, taxes on motorways today
Web Desk
11:45 AM | 2 Jan, 2020
Pakistan Mini Mazda Association observes countrywide strike against fines, taxes on motorways today
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan Mini Mazda Association has commenced countrywide strike from Lahore against toll taxes and other increased fines motorways and highways.

According to media reports the protestors demanded to immediately withdraw unfair fines and taxes and have started arriving at Babu Sabu Interchange for a protest at 12 different points in the city.

The protesters said that they will carry out a rally from Babu Sabu to Punjab Assembly and Nasir Bagh.

Earlier on Wednesday, transporters suffering from fines toll and other taxes had announced not to operate transport for the supply of vegetables and milk, while threatening to close the internal and external routes of the provincial capital.

The Public and Goods Transporters Association spokesperson expressed that all types of vehicles will observe the strike to call for an immediate withdrawal of unfair fines and taxes.

More From This Category
Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination ...
12:39 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in ...
09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
US resumes military training program for Pakistan
09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol ...
08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial ...
04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL ...
04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr