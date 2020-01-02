Pakistan Mini Mazda Association observes countrywide strike against fines, taxes on motorways today
LAHORE - Pakistan Mini Mazda Association has commenced countrywide strike from Lahore against toll taxes and other increased fines motorways and highways.
According to media reports the protestors demanded to immediately withdraw unfair fines and taxes and have started arriving at Babu Sabu Interchange for a protest at 12 different points in the city.
The protesters said that they will carry out a rally from Babu Sabu to Punjab Assembly and Nasir Bagh.
Earlier on Wednesday, transporters suffering from fines toll and other taxes had announced not to operate transport for the supply of vegetables and milk, while threatening to close the internal and external routes of the provincial capital.
The Public and Goods Transporters Association spokesperson expressed that all types of vehicles will observe the strike to call for an immediate withdrawal of unfair fines and taxes.
