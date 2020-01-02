Indian troops kill three youth in Occupied Kashmir
Web Desk
12:23 PM | 2 Jan, 2020
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district.

The operation launched by the troops on Tuesday was going on till last reports came in.

Earlier, two Indian soldiers identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghu Nath and Rifleman Arjun Magar were killed in an attack in the same area on Tuesday night.

