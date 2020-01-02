PM Imran Khan was asked by Dev Anand to be in Bollywood film

Late Indian actor Dev Anand even went to England and requested him
Web Desk
03:06 PM | 2 Jan, 2020
PM Imran Khan was asked by Dev Anand to be in Bollywood film
Share

LAHORE - An old video of Prime Minister Imran Khan that has been making rounds on social media shows him being interviewed live on an Indian TV show during which he admits that he was asked to work in a Bollywood film by the late Indian actor Dev Anand.

“You won’t believe it but I was once asked by a brilliant Indian actor who we all look up to, to act in one of his films. He even turned up in England to request me, but I was puzzled,” as reported by daily publication "Express Tribune" on Thursday.

The premier was then asked details about who asked him and why he rejected, to which Khan said: “I won’t name him because it’ll be embarrassing.” But upon being pressed by the host to reveal the actor’s name, Khan said it was Dev Anand.

“Just because I’m a cricketer doesn’t mean I can be an actor as well. It doesn’t make sense to me." stated the PM. 

Let's have a look at some of the reactions to Imran Khan's interview post:

Apart from this, “(Indian-origin filmmaker) Ismail Merchant had also once asked me to act in a film, but again I was puzzled as I can’t act. I couldn’t act even in a school play, let alone in a film,” Khan was quoted as saying.

This incident was also mentioned in Dev Anand’s autobiography, ‘Romancing with Life’. 

Have anything to add in the story? Comment below.

More From This Category
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ...
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major ...
05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit
03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother ...
01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Hareem Shah's father seeks apology for ...
01:46 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Syra Shehroz makes first public appearance after ...
01:38 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr