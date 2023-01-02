Dubai Duty Free increases sales by 78 percent as tourism recovers

DUBAI - There has been a staggering 78 percent increase in annual sales at Dubai Duty Free in 2022, signaling the recovery of tourism in the Emirate.

The annual sales reached Dh6.34 billion ($1.73 billion) for last year, surpassing its own forecast, amid increased passenger traffic through the world's busiest international airport.

The forecast for last year was Dh5.1 billion ($1.4 billion), but the stats confirm that the facility is set to attract more tourists in future as well.

“We are thrilled to announce such a positive year as travel returns, during which the operation went from strength to strength,” Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive of Dubai Duty Free, said in a statement on Monday.

As far as the staff is concerned, the number was 4,000 in January 2022, however, the current staff strength is 4,663.

Details confirm that the per day sales reached 46,912 last year while for the complete year, 47.302 million units of merchandise were sold.

What was sold the most?

Perfumes were the best-selling items in 2022 with sales of Dh1.13 billion. They contributed 18 per cent to total sales. Liquor, gold, cigarettes, tobacco and electronics followed.

Liquor sales reached Dh1.021 billion and accounted for 16 per cent of total annual sales while Gold recorded sales of Dh629.29 million and contributed 10 per cent towards total revenue.

Serial Number Item Contribution 1 Perfumes Dh1.13 billion 2 Liquor Dh1.021 billion 3 Gold Dh629.29 million 4 Cigarettes, Tobacco Dh562.35 million 5 Electronics Dh502.20 million

Cigarettes and tobacco stood fourth with sales amounting to Dh562.35 million, accounting for 9 per cent of total revenue, while electronics came in fifth place, with sales of Dh502.20 million, or 8 per cent of total annual sales.

Online sales accounted for 2.54 per cent of the overall sales count for 2022, reaching Dh161.2 million.

Sales in the airport departures area across the operation contributed Dh5.57 billion, representing 88 per cent of total annual revenue. On the other hand, passenger arrival sales totalled Dh573.38 million, accounting for 9 per cent of total annual sales.