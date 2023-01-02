Dubai Duty Free increases sales by 78 percent as tourism recovers

DUBAI - There has been a staggering 78 percent increase in annual sales at Dubai Duty Free in 2022, signaling the recovery of tourism in the Emirate.
The annual sales reached Dh6.34 billion ($1.73 billion) for last year, surpassing its own forecast, amid increased passenger traffic through the world's busiest international airport.
The forecast for last year was Dh5.1 billion ($1.4 billion), but the stats confirm that the facility is set to attract more tourists in future as well.
“We are thrilled to announce such a positive year as travel returns, during which the operation went from strength to strength,” Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive of Dubai Duty Free, said in a statement on Monday.
As far as the staff is concerned, the number was 4,000 in January 2022, however, the current staff strength is 4,663.
Details confirm that the per day sales reached 46,912 last year while for the complete year, 47.302 million units of merchandise were sold.
What was sold the most?
Perfumes were the best-selling items in 2022 with sales of Dh1.13 billion. They contributed 18 per cent to total sales. Liquor, gold, cigarettes, tobacco and electronics followed.
Liquor sales reached Dh1.021 billion and accounted for 16 per cent of total annual sales while Gold recorded sales of Dh629.29 million and contributed 10 per cent towards total revenue.
|Serial Number
|Item
|Contribution
|1
|Perfumes
|Dh1.13 billion
|2
|Liquor
|Dh1.021 billion
|3
|Gold
|Dh629.29 million
|4
|Cigarettes, Tobacco
|Dh562.35 million
|5
|Electronics
|Dh502.20 million
Cigarettes and tobacco stood fourth with sales amounting to Dh562.35 million, accounting for 9 per cent of total revenue, while electronics came in fifth place, with sales of Dh502.20 million, or 8 per cent of total annual sales.
Online sales accounted for 2.54 per cent of the overall sales count for 2022, reaching Dh161.2 million.
Sales in the airport departures area across the operation contributed Dh5.57 billion, representing 88 per cent of total annual revenue. On the other hand, passenger arrival sales totalled Dh573.38 million, accounting for 9 per cent of total annual sales.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 02, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.41
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
