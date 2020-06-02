I’m never flying with PIA again, says Maheen Khan

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, with 99 passengers onboard, crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport on May 22, 2020.

The A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303. The crash reportedly destroyed 4 houses.

Occurring two days before Eid, the horrific crash left the entire nation mourning and incapable of celebrating the occasion with the same festive vibe.

Following this, several people paid tributes to the lives lost. Many from the entertainment industry also remembered the late model, Zara Abid, who was also onboard the ill fated plane.

The incident dominated the news for three consecutive days and just recently, designer Maheen Khan has raised her voice against the airline.

“I’m never flying @Official_PIA again,” she tweeted a week after the incident.

“For over 30 years jobs have been given in PIA to political favourites or their relatives. Shocking that an airline is run by sifarashies (nepotism).”

She further added, “Shameful disregard for lives alive or not as seen in the way the bereaved families are being treated after the crash.”

