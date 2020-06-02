Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation today
11:22 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the Federal Cabinet meeting in the federal capital today (Tuesday).
According to media reports, the meeting will discuss overall economic situation and the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country.
The meeting will also review the steps taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the anti-locust operations launched in different districts against the locust.
