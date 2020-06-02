Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and others participate in Black Lives Matter protests

Many Hollywood celebrities aren't sitting around in silence any longer.

A number of A-list stars, like Ariana Grande and Halsey, have protested alongside civilians and activists since the death of George Floyd last week.

Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, died in police custody on May 25.

The video of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pinning Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck, while Floyd repeatedly saying he could not breathe, has sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

While some protests turned violent with excessive looting and arrests, others remained peaceful, with several celebrities choosing to march on the streets in solidarity with others to demand further justice for Floyd’s death.

Here’s what it’s been like:

Ariana Grande

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan out here protesting! pic.twitter.com/mSGEPwB1Pb — now why i thought this was jorja (@0v0Mani) May 30, 2020

Tinashe

Timothee Chalamet

Kehlani

Lauren Jauregui

Finally home from the Miami protests in Bayside. We were thousands strong and peaceful as fuck and then shit got rowdy a bit after I left and people are being tear gassed, rubber bullets are flying from snipers and police are in FULL gear. Shit is real. STAY SAFE AND PROTECT — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 31, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!