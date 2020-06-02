Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and others participate in Black Lives Matter protests

11:58 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and others participate in Black Lives Matter protests
Share

Many Hollywood celebrities aren't sitting around in silence any longer.

A number of A-list stars, like Ariana Grande and Halsey, have protested alongside civilians and activists since the death of George Floyd last week.

Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, died in police custody on May 25.

The video of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pinning Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck, while Floyd repeatedly saying he could not breathe, has sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the country. 

While some protests turned violent with excessive looting and arrests, others remained peaceful, with several celebrities choosing to march on the streets in solidarity with others to demand further justice for Floyd’s death.

Here’s what it’s been like:

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Michael B. Jordan

Tinashe

View this post on Instagram

Show up.

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

Timothee Chalamet

Kehlani

Lauren Jauregui

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand ...
03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Shahroz Sabzwari responds to backlash regarding ...
01:06 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for ...
12:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and others ...
11:58 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
I’m never flying with PIA again, says Maheen ...
11:19 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
Eid was 'a period of mourning rather than of ...
04:18 PM | 1 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no one’
03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr