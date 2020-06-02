Maulana Tariq Jameel suffers injuries after collapsing in home

LAHORE – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel injured after he fell due to low blood pressure at his residence, local media reported.

Jameel, in a Twitter post, shared the incident and said he is now feeling better. The scholar also thanked people for their prayers.

He also requested the people to continue prayers for his complete recovery.

Another religious scholar said that the incident happened around two days ago when he suffered minor injury after getting fall.