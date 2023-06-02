Search

Immigration

Germany records highest number of Naturalized citizens since 2002

Web Desk 10:59 PM | 2 Jun, 2023
Germany records highest number of Naturalized citizens since 2002

BERLIN - Germany experienced a remarkable surge in the number of individuals obtaining citizenship in 2022, reaching its highest level in two decades.

According to data provided by German authorities, a total of 168,500 individuals from 171 different nationalities became citizens of Germany in 2022, representing a 28 percent rise compared to 2021 

Among the newly naturalized citizens, the largest group consisted of individuals with Syrian backgrounds, who were 48,300 in total. According to the European Union Commission, on average, these Syrians were around 25 years old and had been residing in Germany for approximately 6.4 years.

The EU Commission also noted that most of the Syrians who obtained German citizenship in 2022 had fulfilled all the necessary requirements, including language proficiency and a minimum of eight years of residence in Germany, besides other benchmarks.

It bears mentioning that the requirement of residing legally in Germany for at least eight years did not apply to minor children and spouses.

As far as Ukrainians are concerned, around 5,600 of them were granted German citizenship in 2022, which is nearly three times the number compared to the previous year.

Details confirm that the average age of Ukrainians who acquired German citizenship was 36.1 years, and their residency period in the country averaged 13.3 years. The Turkish community constituted the second-largest group with 14,200 naturalizations, following an average residency period of 24.2 years.

The Federal Office of Germany explains that exceptional language skills, professional achievements, or civic contributions can expedite the acquisition of German citizenship in as little as six years.

Germany, one of the most successful economies in Europe is facing a labor shortage, and the number of job vacancies in 2022 was at a record high of close to 2 million.

IT and Germany

Germany is now attracting thousands of IT specialists every year because its IT industry is booming. The country is amongst the top ten most innovative countries and its reliance on IT can't be emphasized enough.

If you are a software developer, application consultant, or skilled professional in the areas of data science and cybersecurity, you have a fair chance of landing a job in Germany because companies are always on the hunt for the right talent.

What gives a fair idea about the prospects of the IT industry in Germany is the fact that in 2021, around 96,000 jobs in IT remained vacant.

The German authorities are well aware of the technological advances and the same is the reason why the government plans to invest around 3.5 percent of Germany's GDP in research and development by 2025 and you can reap the benefits of the same investment.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

Germany records highest number of Naturalized citizens since 2002

10:59 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

