Fly Jinnah flight carrying Sindh Governor makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI – A flight of Pakistan low-cost airline made an emergency landing at Karachi airport due to some technical fault.
Reports in local media suggest that Flight 670, which departed on schedule from Karachi International Airport to Islamabad International Airport, returned and landed back in port city after developing a technical fault.
The A-320 aircraft crew detected a problem near Nawab Shah. After getting instructions from the air traffic controller, the pilot decided to return to Karachi.
Sources revealed that over 150 passengers were on board, including Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori and his family.
It was reported that the same aircraft experienced multiple emergency landings in the past two weeks due to technical issues.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
