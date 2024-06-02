Fly Jinnah flight carrying Sindh Governor makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI – A flight of Pakistan low-cost airline made an emergency landing at Karachi airport due to some technical fault.

Reports in local media suggest that Flight 670, which departed on schedule from Karachi International Airport to Islamabad International Airport, returned and landed back in port city after developing a technical fault.

The A-320 aircraft crew detected a problem near Nawab Shah. After getting instructions from the air traffic controller, the pilot decided to return to Karachi.

Sources revealed that over 150 passengers were on board, including Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori and his family.

It was reported that the same aircraft experienced multiple emergency landings in the past two weeks due to technical issues.