Kinnaird College qualify for first-ever PCB Women University Cricket Tournament final

LAHORE – Kinnaird College cricket team has qualified for the final of the Inaugural PCB Women University Cricket Tournament.

The KC team secured their spot in the final by achieving decisive victories against GCU Lahore and Lahore College for Women in the initial matches. The grand finale is scheduled to take place between KC and Punjab University on June 3 at 3:00 PM at the COMSATS University cricket ground.

Dr Ammara Rubab, Head of Sports at Kinnaird College, expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) initiative to launch this groundbreaking tournament. She emphasized the significant role this tournament plays in promoting women's cricket within educational institutions across Pakistan.

“We are thrilled to see such a platform being provided for young female cricketers to showcase their talent and passion for the sport,” Dr Rubab said and added: “This initiative by the PCB is a huge step forward in encouraging and developing women's cricket at the university level.”

Dr Rubab further requested that the PCB consider making this tournament an annual event. “Establishing this as an annual fixture would ensure continuous opportunities for young women to engage in cricket, fostering their growth and contributing to the overall development of the sport in Pakistan.”