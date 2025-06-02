Man takes own life after poisoning children over inability to afford Eid clothes

RAHIM YAR KHAN – In a deeply tragic event, a labourer in Rahim Yar Khan took his own life after allegedly poisoning his three children, unable to bear the pain of not affording Eid clothes for them, police reported on Monday.

The incident occurred in Sardar Garh Basti Haji Pir, a village in Rukanpur. The man, a tractor trolley driver, had been out of work and in deep distress for several days. Police said he administered poison to his two disabled sons and a daughter before consuming it himself.

The father and two sons died, while the daughter survived and is now in stable condition, according to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

A similar tragedy was reported earlier in February in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There, a 42-year-old tailor named Saiful Islam allegedly killed his four children — including two minors — before ending his own life.

Police said Saiful was struggling with family problems after his wife left him following a domestic dispute. She had been living at her parents’ home, leaving the children behind. Despite his efforts to reconcile and even sending their youngest child to her, she reportedly refused to return.

Faced with emotional and financial strain, Saiful reportedly broke down and committed the horrifying act. Rescue 1122 official Luqman Khan confirmed the bodies were shifted to Yar Hussain Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.