Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PTI lawmakers beat 'rebel' party members (VIDEO)
02:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday turned into a fighting ring as ruling party members were seen engaging in physical fighting and hurling verbal abuse at each other.
The ruckus erupted after Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf lawmakers beaten up the rebel party members during the session after their announcement to vote on the basis of their conscience in the Senate elections.
Scenes when three dissident PTI MPAs attended Sindh Assembly ahead of Senate elections pic.twitter.com/sOZigAHqUA— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) March 2, 2021
This is a developing story...
