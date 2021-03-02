Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PTI lawmakers beat 'rebel' party members (VIDEO)
Web Desk
02:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PTI lawmakers beat 'rebel' party members (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday turned into a fighting ring as ruling party members were seen engaging in physical fighting and hurling verbal abuse at each other.

The ruckus erupted after Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf lawmakers beaten up the rebel party members during the session after their announcement to vote on the basis of their conscience in the Senate elections.

This is a developing story...

More From This Category
PCB likely to postpone PSL 2021 matches as ...
02:17 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
SC orders removal of illegally constructed ...
01:45 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Mayo health workers test positive for coronavirus ...
01:10 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Pakistan and China to commence celebrations to ...
12:26 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Pakistan set to launch three new airlines
11:50 AM | 2 Mar, 2021
ECP to conduct Senate polls through secret ballot
11:25 AM | 2 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung addresses divorce rumours and why she isn’t living with her husband
10:52 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr