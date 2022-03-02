Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 02 March 2022
09:09 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.2
|179.05
|Euro
|EUR
|198
|200
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237
|239.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.3
|49
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.85
|47.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125.5
|127
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137.5
|139.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.7
|37.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.75
|97.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|127.5
|129
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- New Covid cases in Pakistan drop to lowest in two months, positivity ...09:28 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 March 202208:43 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Indian student killed in 'Russian shelling' on Ukrainian city of ...11:58 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Foreign envoys push Pakistan to condemn Russian attack on Ukraine11:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Leading US studios stop release of movies in Russia over Ukraine invasion
10:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- 'Dhai Chaal' – First trailer of Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi's ...09:45 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo in swimsuit sets internet on fire05:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Faryal Mehmood makes some interesting revelations in latest interview08:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022