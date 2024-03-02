Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League season 9 is underway with action packed games as the action moves to Rawalpindi.

The country's flagship cricket league brings action-packed games for cricket lovers and on Saturday, Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi. The excitement of the fans continues to increase as they search online channels to watch PSL fixtures.

Saturday's doubleheader is likely to be affected by showers under the current weather system

PSL 9 Live Streaming

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zami game will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore United Today PSL Match Live Streaming on Web