APPRA suspends petrol supply to nationwide pumps

LAHORE - Petrol companies on Saturday suspended the supply of petrol to pumps across the country, Samaa Tv reported while quoting All Pakistan Petroleum Retailer Association (APPRA) statement.

The head of the APPRA, Sumair Gulzar, said the companies don’t have petrol and diesel in their stock because they knew that the government was reducing the prices of petroleum products.

Gulzar said the local refinery had suspended its operations because it didn’t have space for storage.

However, he, said that two ships carrying 60 tons of petrol and diesel each will reach Karachi today (Saturday) and Sunday. The situation will get better in a day or two.

On Thursday, the federal government announced a reduction of Rs15 per litre in the price of petrol, of Rs27.15 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs30.01 per litre in the price of kerosene and of Rs15 per litre in the price of light diesel oil (LDO).

The price of petrol has been reduced to Rs81.58 from Rs96.58, while HSD will be available at the rate of Rs80.10 after a reduction of Rs27.15 from Rs107.25 per litre. The price of kerosene has been reduced to Rs47.44 from Rs77.45 and LDO, which was previously priced at Rs62.51 will now be priced at Rs47.51.