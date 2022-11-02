IT (Information Technology) and recently Cloud Computing - are two technology themes that have had a very strong positioning since the beginning of the 21st century. We have seen them pivot the rate of progress and innovation driving change across all fields of work. They are also transforming products and their usage by expediting evolution at unprecedented levels.

Digitalization has become a natural outcome, or one may say a default way of looking at the adoption of the previous two. Overnight, manufacturing, banking, learning, commerce, industry, medicine, and socializing – all realms of life found their space in computerized algorithm-supported space. Before we knew it, IoT (Internet of Things) was another abbreviation to work with.

Industries in this regard became dependent on digitized software that could simplify, consolidate, and expedite their logistical and financial operations at a fast, self-propelled pace. Technically suave and qualified personnel were needed to run operations and help the company do away with the drag of manual processing, which can be time-consuming, impacted by bias, but most importantly, isolated from the local and global phenomena that are integrated into the world of industry and corporate through IoT.

Talking about the changing pace of technology, Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, shared how the first 24 years of his life were well in sync with the pace of technology development. Come the new millennium, the pace accelerated as never before, making anything resistant to this disruption, obsolete. He elaborated that “RISE with SAP” is all about staying synchronized with rapidly changing needs and providing all businesses with the best competitive edge.

It is a composite and transformation program that has changed the game for the industry globally and in Pakistan. “Never stop improving with continuous industry insights,” defines their approach toward the facilitation of their customers.

“Geopolitical tensions, environmental challenges, and the ongoing pandemic are forcing businesses to adapt to the change faster than ever before,” said Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer, SAP. “Companies that can adapt their business processes quickly will thrive - and SAP can help them achieve this. This is what RISE with SAP is all about; it helps customers continuously unlock new ways of running businesses in the cloud to stay ahead of their industry.”

The state-of-the-art ERP software the latest version of which is S/4HANA now becoming fully Cloud native, and this brings about advancement for businesses in four key pillars of digital transformation. Firstly a single window agile support mechanism for business transformation; SAP simplifies how customers can interact with its product and support teams by setting up a single window operation with the customer for all technology-related discussions.

Secondly allowing every customer to make use of industry knowledge suited to their business which SAP has synthesized over the past 50 years with a multi-million dollar investment in industry research efforts with some of the leaders in every industry. Next is giving customers the ability to scale horizontally or vertically based on their business needs, this helps customers size their IT investments in an agile fashion based on the business environment. Lastly, the ability to analyze, redesign and use AI to predict every aspect of the business performance, providing real-time insight and control to key decision-makers on how to best run their businesses.

We must acknowledge the cloud as a fabric for all future technology platforms, its speed and elasticity will determine the innovation capacity of any company. Cloud adoption will be instrumental and most proactive in optimization. Budget reorgs that can be easily synchronized will be secondary as digital competition will be based on technical expertise and creativity. At the same time, we know that to survive and grow in the digital economy, transformation is required. Cloud growth provides a modern solution that unlocks innovation while delivering vigorous, mission-critical competencies needed to accomplish larger goals.

Keeping the company aligned with Digital Disruption: most of the case studies of companies that fell victim to lack of progress and thereby stagnation, were largely in throes of digital disruption and inability to match its pace. Digital disruption spurs businesses to rise to the challenge of today’s consumers by staying ahead of the tech curve and incorporating the latest changes faster. Digital disruption brings about radical change, pulling companies out of their comfort zones and propelling them forward, access to SAP Industrial “Next Practices”, should act as a major safeguard against such disruption for its customers. RISE with SAP should help industries evolve and enhance efficiency in time to address challenges that their industrial peers might already have started to come across.

Cloud momentum ensures the collaboration of software, mobile devices, and cloud technology that has driven digital disruption. It enables companies to become leaders with disruption technology. The pandemic was a good filter for judging this strength as these companies continued at full throttle during the otherwise shutdown phase. We must realize the critical significance of working with RISE with SAP; it is integral to becoming an intelligent, sustainable enterprise in the Cloud. It bundles the applications, platforms, tools, and services that businesses need to adapt for continuous business innovation, offered by the Cloud. It helps leaders reimagine business models and business processes, connect to business networks and facilitate compliance. It helps to access the Cloud without compromise by reducing mission-critical risk.