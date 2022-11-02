Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans

Congratulations are in order for the uncrowned king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 57 today.

The DDLJ star is an unstoppable cinematic force to be reckoned with. The Baazigar actor had been on a sabbatical for the past four years, yet Khan's fans haven't changed their energy and enthusiasm to wish the ''Baadshah of Bollywood'' in any way lesser than the previous years.

Although the Devdas actor is looking forward to an exciting year, Khan is currently enjoying his big day celebrations with his diehard fans who started the hashtag trend on various social media sites in honor of his birthday. The most loyal fans also looked forward to more glimpses from his movies on the occasion of his birthday wishing him outside his house "Mannat."

Setting a precedent, the Don actor had at least 1000 people outside his hefty mansion in Bandra. People from all over the country flocked to wish the My Name is Khan star. The 57-year-old waved and greeted his fans from the balcony of his house, paying respect and sending love to those who came from far off places.

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

On the professional front, Khan will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Apart from Pathaan, Khan will be seen in Jawan, and Dunki featuring Taapsee Pannu. Khan was last seen in Zero.