Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans

Noor Fatima
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans
Source: Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for the uncrowned king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 57 today.

The DDLJ star is an unstoppable cinematic force to be reckoned with. The Baazigar actor had been on a sabbatical for the past four years, yet Khan's fans haven't changed their energy and enthusiasm to wish the ''Baadshah of Bollywood'' in any way lesser than the previous years.  

Although the Devdas actor is looking forward to an exciting year, Khan is currently enjoying his big day celebrations with his diehard fans who started the hashtag trend on various social media sites in honor of his birthday. The most loyal fans also looked forward to more glimpses from his movies on the occasion of his birthday wishing him outside his house "Mannat." 

Setting a precedent, the Don actor had at least 1000 people outside his hefty mansion in Bandra. People from all over the country flocked to wish the My Name is Khan star. The 57-year-old waved and greeted his fans from the balcony of his house, paying respect and sending love to those who came from far off places.

On the professional front, Khan will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Apart from Pathaan, Khan will be seen in Jawan, and Dunki featuring Taapsee Pannu. Khan was last seen in Zero.

Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan spent his ... 05:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rose to unprecedented fame and is the ultimate king of romance with a massive fan ...

More From This Category
DIAFA announces Maya Ali as the recipient of ...
05:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Srha Asghar and husband wins hearts with latest ...
04:52 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Noor Bukhari disapproves of Pakistanis ...
04:30 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Pakistani Rajinikanth wants to meet India’s ...
04:03 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Actor Yawar Iqbal sparks outrage after dressing ...
11:18 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
Pakistan's largest contemporary art forum ...
12:15 AM | 2 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr