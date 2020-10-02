Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi

Veteran actor Latif Munna passes away due to cardiac arrest at a Karachi hospital today, his family confirmed.

According to his family, the actor's health had been deteriorating for the past few months and was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of liver and stomach pain.

As a mark of respect to the departed soul, a three-day mourning shall be observed by the Sindh Fankar Welfare Trust.

Latif Munna started his career in 1977. He made his debut with drama 'Paiwand' and he was famous for his performances in Sindhi language dramas.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he Rest In Peace

