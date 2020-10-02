Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi

05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
Share

Veteran actor Latif Munna passes away due to cardiac arrest at a Karachi hospital today, his family confirmed.

According to his family, the actor's health had been deteriorating for the past few months and was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of liver and stomach pain.

As a mark of respect to the departed soul, a three-day mourning shall be observed by the Sindh Fankar Welfare Trust.

Latif Munna started his career in 1977. He made his debut with drama 'Paiwand' and he was famous for his performances in Sindhi language dramas.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he Rest In Peace

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, ...
03:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Emilia Clarke opens up about filming ‘Game of ...
02:28 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Trump, Melania just announced testing positive ...
01:08 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
10 celebrity couples that will convince you true ...
12:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Nand: Aijaz Aslam claps back at haters passing ...
11:45 AM | 2 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr