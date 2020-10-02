Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
Share
Veteran actor Latif Munna passes away due to cardiac arrest at a Karachi hospital today, his family confirmed.
According to his family, the actor's health had been deteriorating for the past few months and was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of liver and stomach pain.
As a mark of respect to the departed soul, a three-day mourning shall be observed by the Sindh Fankar Welfare Trust.
Latif Munna started his career in 1977. He made his debut with drama 'Paiwand' and he was famous for his performances in Sindhi language dramas.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he Rest In Peace
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- FIA officer suspended over a tweet12:10 AM | 3 Oct, 2020
- Islamabad colleges get gyms to promote healthy activities among ...11:09 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Pakistani court increases fine on smoke-emitting vehicles ten times10:43 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan reopens Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for local, Indian ...09:32 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- National T20 Cup — KPK defeat Balochistan by eight wickets08:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, says PM Imran Khan03:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Emilia Clarke opens up about filming ‘Game of Thrones’ after ...02:28 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Trump, Melania just announced testing positive for COVID-19 and ...01:08 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020