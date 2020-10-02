TCL C815 model bags Best Buy EISA Award 2020

LAHORE - TCL again claimed the No. 2 position in TV sales volume globally, as per research conducted by global research firm Omdia (Formely IHS). In the 2nd Quarter of 2020, the sales volume of TCL TV’s increased by 31.6% year-on-year to 5.81 million sets.

According to the report, the market share of TCL brand TV increased by 3.3 percentage points from 9.4% in the second quarter of 2019 to 12.7% in the 2nd quarter of 2020. The Company’s ranking jumped back to No.2 in the 2nd Quarter of 2020 among the global TV brands, compared to its No. 3 ranking overall for the year 2019.

TCL TV has developed strong competitive advantages on product qualities, cost-effectiveness and Internet content. This can be demonstrated by the company winning multiple awards over the recent years and building up cooperation with Internet giants like Roku, Google, Netflix and Amazon Prime. Therefore, it is believed that the company’s position in the global market will be further enhanced and strengthened and it is expected that the TV sales volume of TCL Electronics will rank global No.1 in the coming years.

Adding to its success, TCL’s latest flagship QLED TV C815 was awarded the “Best Buy TV’ Award at the 2020 EISA Awards, one of Europe’s most prestigious CE Awards. EISA (Expert Imaging and Sound Association) represents the largest editorial collaboration of in the world of consumer electronics comprising of 61 editorial magazines from 29 countries.

C815 is the flagship model in TCL’s QLED range. The TV offers 4K QLED panel, HDR 10 plus, Dolby Vision and IPQ Engine enhances the details and picture quality to a whole new level. The QLED TV has a full-screen bezel-less design with an inbuilt soundbar with a subwoofer from Onkyo and Dolby Atmos which brings about cinema level audio. The C815 offers advanced AI technology, MEMC and Hands-free voice control which lets you control your tv with remote control. Also, the 65-inch model offers 120 Hz refresh rate which offers smooth display and eliminates motion blur.