Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s vibrant Mehandi, Sangeet ceremony

Celebrations are in full swing for Bollywood’s lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who are set to tie the knot on October 4.

Lately, the loved-up pictures from their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony went viral on social media and wishes started pouring in from all corners for the celebrity couple.

In the snaps, Ali Fazal donned Sherwani by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla while Richa Chadha looked stunning in a custom-made attire.

Several henna artists joined them for the Mehendi ceremony – a pre-wedding celebration in Indian culture. Richa also shared her henna design on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, media reports suggest that the Hollywood guestlist includes Fazal’s Victoria & Abdul co-star, Judi Dench along with Gerard Butler. With a star-studded guestlist, the wedding of the Bollywood couple will be a grand affair.

Chadha and Fazal have been dating for quite some years, and planned to get married in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.