Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s vibrant Mehandi, Sangeet ceremony
Web Desk
11:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s vibrant Mehandi, Sangeet ceremony
Source: therichachadha/Instagram
Share

Celebrations are in full swing for Bollywood’s lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who are set to tie the knot on October 4.

Lately, the loved-up pictures from their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony went viral on social media and wishes started pouring in from all corners for the celebrity couple.

In the snaps, Ali Fazal donned Sherwani by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla while Richa Chadha looked stunning in a custom-made attire.

Several henna artists joined them for the Mehendi ceremony – a pre-wedding celebration in Indian culture. Richa also shared her henna design on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, media reports suggest that the Hollywood guestlist includes Fazal’s Victoria & Abdul co-star, Judi Dench along with Gerard Butler. With a star-studded guestlist, the wedding of the Bollywood couple will be a grand affair.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding to see ... 11:51 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

Congratulations are in order for the latest Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot real soon with ...

Chadha and Fazal have been dating for quite some years, and planned to get married in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.

More From This Category
Did Feroze Khan refuse to pay Rs200,000 child ...
11:05 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her ...
04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first ...
07:08 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Teaser revealed for Wasim Akram, Fawad ...
08:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on ...
05:17 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story Of A Serial ...
04:14 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s vibrant Mehandi, Sangeet ceremony
11:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr